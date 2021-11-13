Jason Derulo OPENS UP on co parenting with ex Jena Frumes: It's a beautiful thing

Jason Derulo may be riding alone, but he still has love for his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes. The "Savage Love" singer, who redefines the "dad bod" in PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue revealed that despite their September separation, he and the model are still on good terms and are focused on co-parenting their 6-month-old son, Jason King.

"It's a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting," Derulo said as per PEOPLE. "We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation." He further said, "We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us," he adds. "I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs."

Meanwhile, Derulo said that he and his kid may usually be spotted watching TV together throughout the day. "I love to watch the things that I love to watch with him," he says. "I think he's still young enough where he doesn't really understand what he's watching, but I love watching cartoons with him too. I think he brings out the child in me again."

Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes announced their breakup almost five months after the former couple delivered their son Jason King. The two started dating in March 2020. The 32-year-old musician revealed the news via a statement through his Twitter account at the time.

