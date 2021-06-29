Jason Derulo pays homage to India with hilarious cooking video; Makes jalebis from scratch; WATCH 

Jason Derulo recently shared a clip of him making jalebis! Scroll down to watch the hilarious video.

Singer and rapper Jason Derulo just paid homage to India! Derulo, who recently welcomed his first child, took to Instagram today to share a funny video of himself cooking. What was he making you ask? The Tip Toe singer was seen making jalebis from scratch! If you don’t know, jalebis are a classic Indian dessert.

The singer didn’t just make jalebis for the Gram, he actually went behind the entire recipe and followed it to the T. At the end of the video, the singer was even contemplating finishing the jalebis off with some Hershey’s chocolate syrup, but then he jokingly skipped, while quipping “not this time.” The music that was accompanying Derulo’s hilarious video was an Indian remix song that has been going viral as Tik Tok music for quite some time now. You can watch the funny video here.

In other news, back in May 2021, Derulo with girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed a baby boy and made an official announcement of the arrival of their little one with an adorable Instagram post. Frumes took to Instagram, shared a few pictures of their little one, giving fans a first glimpse of their baby boy. Frumes shared a series of pictures that were taken at the hospital after she gave birth. Along with the pictures, Jena wrote an emotional message introducing their baby boy to the world saying, "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed."

