Jason Isaacs Aka Lucius Malfoy Reveals He ‘Knows’ the Cast of Max’s New Harry Potter Show: ‘They’re Incredible…’

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, recently revealed that he’s in the loop on some of the casting decisions for Max’s upcoming Harry Potter series. Although the full cast hasn’t been officially announced yet, Isaacs hinted that the actors chosen are top-notch.

“Oh, I know who they’re casting. They’re incredible actors,” Isaacs said in an interview with ScreenRant. While he didn’t give away any names, he added, “I know some of them, yeah. And they’re incredible actors.” His comments have got fans talking, but Warner Bros. and Max haven’t made any official casting announcements yet.

While Isaacs didn’t share any names, a few familiar faces have been rumored for key roles. John Lithgow is reportedly in talks to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu is said to be discussing the role of Severus Snape, the potions professor known for his complex story.

But these casting rumors haven’t been confirmed yet. The main roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley are still a mystery. Fans are guessing who might play the famous trio, but for now, nothing is final.

Mark Mylod, known for his work on Succession and Game of Thrones, is the showrunner for the Harry Potter series. Isaacs spoke highly of Mylod’s talent and leadership.

“It’s being done by the same people who did the films, and Mark Mylod’s running it, who is a brilliant showrunner,” Isaacs said. “I worked with him years ago on Entourage, but he did lots of Game of Thrones. We did Succession as well. It’s a phenomenally talented man, and they don’t need any advice from me.”

Mylod is not only the showrunner but also an executive producer and writer for the series. He is working alongside Francesca Gardiner, known for her writing on His Dark Materials.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, is executive producing the series through her company Brontë Film and TV. She is joined by Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman. Heyman was a key producer in the original film franchise.