Jason Isaacs Supports On-Screen Son Tom Felton’s Return as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter Broadway: ‘So Proud’

The Harry Potter world is expanding like never before, but the fam is staying strong and together. Making his Broadway debut, actor Tom Felton was treated to a crowd full of cheers as he made his return to the character of Draco Malfoy. The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child show marked his grand performance on stage after playing the character on screen for many years, all through the films’ massive fame across the world. He was supported by Jason Isaacs, his on-screen father, who came to cheer on the actor. The three Malfoys were also photographed together for the first time.

Jason Isaacs gets into father-mode for Tom Felton

Sharing the emotional moment that Draco Malfoy came alive on screen and how the name behind his father, Lucius Malfoy, was there to watch it, Jason Isaacs wrote a sweet note on Instagram. “I came. I saw. He conquered. You had your own giant boots to fill, son, and you burst them at the seams. Balls like ostrich eggs. So brave. So proud. So glad to be there,” wrote the actor on his Instagram account, sharing the behind-the-scenes of his big day with his 1 million followers.

In the snap, the two older Malfoys were seen with Draco’s son, Scorpius Hyperion Malfoy, played by Aidan Close, with a hashtag attached, ‘Blondes have more fun’, referring to the signature mane of platinum hair that became known across the wizarding world. Tom Felton commented on the dedicated post with, “Thanks for coming dad. Ive never been prouder to be a Malfoy x,” continuing with their reel-to-real-life relationship. They could be seen embracing in a tight hug on the very stage. The 62-year-old captured the moment they bowed, showing a crowd breaking into applause.

Meanwhile, Tom Felton will be playing Draco Malfoy on Broadway for a total of 26 weeks.