Jason Momoa addresses Oscars rumours of dating Kate Beckinsale: I was just being a gentleman

Jason Momoa has clarified his relationship status after being seen presenting his jacket to Kate Beckinsale outside the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. The Aquaman actor, 42, told Extra on Monday, April 4, that he and Beckinsale, 48, were merely chatting after the March 27 awards ceremony.

“It was crazy,” Momoa said of the speculation. “[I] have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold.” Fans started to speculate whether the Hawaii native had already moved on following his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Bonet after he was pictured with the Underworld actress in Los Angeles last month. Momoa and Beckinsale were seen gazing into one other's eyes while deep in discussion, according to US Weekly.

Though the two appeared to be in a romantic relationship, the Game of Thrones star insists it was just platonic. “Absolutely not, not together,” he told Extra. “She is very nice. I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now I am not giving my coat to anyone.” However, Momoa has two children with Lisa Bonet, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he married in 2017 after dating for almost a decade. In January, the couple announced their split on Instagram.

Despite their split, Momoa has said that he and Bonet would always be in one another's lives. Last month, the Baywatch: Hawaii veteran attended the premiere of her former stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's film The Batman.

