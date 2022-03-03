Jason Momoa admits being excited to play the 'flamboyant bad boy' in Fast & Furious 10

Jason Momoa shares fresh Fast & Furious 10 villain information and expresses delight about playing the "flamboyant bad boy" with "a little panache." The Aquaman actor originally entered discussions to join the upcoming installment of the action series in late January, with rumours claiming he was interested in playing the film's main antagonist.

However, Fast & Furious 10 is rumoured to witness the return of series star/producer Vin Diesel, Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron, although Jordana Brewster's Mia future remains uncertain, and John Cena has announced he would not appear as Jakob Toretto in the next chapter. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa revealed fresh Fast & Furious 10 villain information while chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Batman. The actor stated his joy at joining the franchise and returning to the hostile side of acting.

Momoa said as per Screenrant, "I'm gonna go do Fast 10, that's gonna be fun. Do something, small, independent over in London. It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!"

Interestingly, Momoa's promise of portraying a more flamboyant Fast & Furious 10 antagonist is an intriguing proposition for both the actor and the series. Recent villains in the franchise have been mostly similar in that they can punch as hard as Diesel and Dwayne Johnson while not contributing much of their own flair to the job, making Momoa's baddie with "a little panache" an interesting possibility for the picture. Audiences will have to wait a little longer to find out more, as Fast & Furious 10 is presently scheduled to enter cinemas on May 19, 2023.

ALSO READ:PHOTOS: Jason Momoa and his kids support Zoe Kravitz at The Batman premiere in New York