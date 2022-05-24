Jason Momoa and director James Wan 'fought' to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, witness testifies

A fresh witness in the Johnny Depp- Amber Heard ongoing defamation lawsuit has stated that Jason Momoa and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan fought to retain Amber Heard in the picture. Heard and Momoa will return for the DC Extended Universe sequel with Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman and more.

However, the latest stumbling block for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been Amber Heard's continuing defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and further facts about the behind-the-scenes issues have emerged. As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard proceeds, industry insider Kathryn Arnold revealed additional information about Heard's participation in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom via The Wrap).

Arnold testified that Heard was not asked to participate in the poster shot for the picture and was informed she couldn't attend this year's DC FanDome event, but that her place in the film is secure for the time being owing to the efforts of co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan. Kathryn said as per The Wrap, "Her management team fought very hard and they ultimately ended up hiring her, but not only because of what her management did but also because star Jason Momoa and director James Wan committed to her.”

Throughout the trial, Momoa and Wan have been mostly silent about the matter and how it could affect the final edit of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With the defamation trial in its closing week, DC Films CEO Walter Hamada is expected to testify in the studio's defence and reject Heard's accusations that she has been removed from the planned sequel.

