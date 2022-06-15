Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez call it quits after months of dating; Duo ‘looking for different things’

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are no longer together. According to a source, as per PEOPLE, the Dune actor, 42, and Ambulance actress, 32, have split after it was reported the duo are dating last month. "They're just very different people," says the insider.

However, another source reported that the pair are "hoping they might work it out." "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the source adds. "They are in different life stages." Interestingly as per ET Canada, another source added, “Things between Jason and Eiza were always pretty casual,” the source further adds. “Jason is very focused on his career right now. They realized they’re both different and looking for different things.”

Following his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet, Momoa was romantically connected to Gonzalez. According to a source at the time, the 42-year-old Aquaman actor and the 32-year-old actress began as friends but quickly developed an "underlying chemistry." Meanwhile, Momoa and Bonet released a joint statement in January revealing they were “parting ways in marriage” four years after they said “I do.” Both Lisa and Jason also share two kids, daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Interestingly, The Game of Thrones star had attended Eiza's Ambulance movie premiere last month but the duo did not walk the red carpet together. In March, Momoa had sparked romance rumours with Kate Beckinsale after he was photographed lending his jacket to her at the Vanity Fair after-party. Although the actor had denied the dating rumours stating that it was "chivalry" why he offered his jacket to her.

