Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce SPLIT after 16 years of togetherness: The love between us carries on

Jason Momoa took to Instagram to announce a split from Lisa Bonet after nearly five years of marriage. Momoa announced their separation in a joint statement on Wednesday as he mentioned that the couple has decided to call it quits after 16 years of togetherness. Momoa maintained that Bonet and him are "parting ways in marriage" in the post.

Sharing a long note about how the couple has decided to split, the Aquaman star wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage."

Adding on, Jason stated that their decision to release a joint statement about their split was not because it is newsworthy but so that the couple can continue to lead their lives with dignity and honesty. Further, the 42-year-old actor wrote, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail."

Check out Jason Momoa's post here:

Along with the caption that consisted the statement, the actor shared photos which included a sunset sky, one with a person holding a baby bird and wearing a shirt that read, "May my soul shout love."

Momoa and Bonet began dating back in 2005 and as per reports, the duo was introduced by mutual friends. The duo shares two children, Lola whom they welcomed in 2007 and their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008.

ALSO READ: Jason Momoa REVEALS why he wants to keep his kids away from Hollywood; Says ‘It’s very hard on people’