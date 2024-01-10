Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have it all figured out as they settle within 24 hours of filling for divorce; Deets here

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's love story began in 2005, eventually culminating in marriage in October 2017, despite initial beliefs of a November 2007 wedding. Momoa, renowned for Aquaman and Game of Thrones, openly expressed his deep affection for Bonet from the start. However, their recent joint statement on Momoa's Instagram announced their separation, revealing a legal parting in October 2020, a year before their public disclosure. With the emotional journey of Momoa's first marriage and Bonet's second, including a previous union with musician Lenny Kravitz and a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, the couple has now officially filed for divorce, marking the end of their union.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet settle for divorce

In a surprising turn of events, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's divorce seems to have been swiftly and amicably resolved, with official court documents indicating a finalized settlement just one day after Bonet filed for the dissolution of their marriage. The comprehensive settlement covers various aspects, including the custody of their two children, Lola and Nakoa, as well as child and spousal support. Momoa and Bonet have opted for joint and physical custody of their kids, sharing living expenses without formal child support payments.

Notably, both parties have voluntarily waived their rights to receive spousal support, a decision that might align with their financial independence. While the divorce is seemingly settled, an interesting detail emerges, the legal status of their singleness won't be restored until July of this year, according to the provided documents.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’ breakup

The world was met with a wave of surprise as Jason Momoa, the 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce the end of his union with Lisa Bonet in 2017. In a joint statement, the couple shared the news of their separation, leaving fans and followers taken aback by the unexpected turn of events.

They said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

It continued, “We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

In the midst of sharing the heartfelt announcement about his separation from Bonet, Momoa provided a poignant glimpse into his emotions through a series of evocative photos on his Instagram post. Among the visuals, a captivating image of a sunset sky, perhaps symbolizing the end of a chapter, resonated with a sense of contemplation. Another striking photo featured someone cradling a delicate baby bird, adorned with a shirt bearing the powerful message "May my soul shout love," suggesting a profound yearning for love and connection.

