Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reportedly still ‘deeply care about each other'; Duo 'want to explore other things'

Looks like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are ready to move on. While the former longtime pair "want to explore other things" following their recent divorce, an industry source tells PEOPLE that they still care "deeply about each other."

"They have been doing things separately for quite a while," the insider tells PEOPLE of Bonet, 54, and Momoa, 42, who announced their split last week in a joint statement after nearly 17 years together and five years of marriage. "They were a great couple with a lot of love and respect for each other, but people change and goals change and they weren't the same together anymore," adds the source as per PEOPLE. However, according to the insider, Momoa is extremely busy and has been working so hard that he and the former Cosby Show actress haven't had time to relax. Then he became ill with COVID-19.

"They have grown apart and the pandemic capped it," the insider says. Meanwhile, Bonet "has had no interest in joining" Momoa "on every location," added the insider. "She enjoys her life in L.A." Regardless, Momoa and Bonet, according to the source, are "mature" and "will keep peace" for the sake of their two children: son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.

For those unversed, Momoa revealed the sad news in an Instagram post. He wrote: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

