Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's differences 'heightened' when the actor was away for Aquaman 2 shoot

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet recently announced in a joint statement that they are splitting up after 16 years of togetherness. Momoa took to Instagram to announce the same leaving fans surprised. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source has now informed that Momoa and Bonet's relationship was reportedly "struggling" for quite some time.

While fans were shocked to see one of their favourite Hollywood couples parting ways, as per an ET source, the problems between Bonet and Momoa particularly worsened during the actor's work on his DC film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. According to the source, "When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship", via Entertainment Tonight.

Although despite the differences, it was stated by the insider that Jason and Lisa still have immense love and respect for each other amid their split. The couple had been together since 2005 and tied the knot in October 2017. Momoa and Bonet also share two kids, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Lisa Bonet is also a mother to actress Zoe Kravitz from her previous marriage with Lenny Kravitz.

In their joint statement shared by Momoa on his Instagram, the actor wrote, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

On the work front, it was recently announced by director James Wan that the filming on Aquaman 2 has now been wrapped up. The film is slated to release in December this year.

ALSO READ: Lisa Bonet opened up about being 'authentically me' weeks before announcing split from Jason Momoa