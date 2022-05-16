Jason Momoa apologizes for posting snaps from the Sistine Chapel while on break from Fast X shooting

Jason Momoa is offering his apology. While filming his upcoming Universal Pictures sequel Fast X opposite Vin Diesel in Italy, the Hollywood star took to Instagram earlier this week to share some photos and videos of himself as he visited the famed Vatican church, Sistine Chapel. He was quickly made aware by the netizens that shooting inside the chapel is strictly prohibited which prompted the actor to apologize.

On Saturday, the Aquaman star posted a video apology on the Gram. In the clip, he admitted, via Hollywood Reporter, "if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention." He clarified that on having a few days off filming, he decided to take some of his friends and crewmates from the latest edition of the Fast and Furious franchise. While at the location, other guests at the chapel requested snaps with him so he obliged. Momoa explained, "I found people who wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this splendour, and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did."

The actor went on and added, "I was very respectful, and I asked for permission — what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention." Momoa once again apologized and continued, "I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you — sorry if I offended you. My apologies."

In a different part of the clip, Momoa informed his fans that he had wrapped up filming in Italy and added, "I’m so happy to be working for Universal, and obviously Vin and the whole crew picking me."

