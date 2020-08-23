  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jason Momoa on 'Aquaman 2': 'a little bit more relevant to the world we're living in

Filmmaker James Wan is working on expanding the world of Jason Momoa-starrer "Aquaman", and says the second chapter will come with more serious and relevant tones.
14772 reads Mumbai
Jason Momoa on 'Aquaman 2': 'a little bit more relevant to the world we're living in'Jason Momoa on 'Aquaman 2': 'a little bit more relevant to the world we're living in'

"I'm excited to continue the journeys of our heroes... and to expand on the world with #2," Wan said during a panel discussion at DC FanDome.

"I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we're living in today. I think that's where it wants to go," he added.

While Jason Momoa missed the virtual event, Wan met up with actor Patrick Wilson, who played King Orm, to talk about the movie.

Taking a character from the DC Extended Universe, "Aquaman" traces the origins of how half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) embraces his identity as the superhero. Along with a heart-warming tale of family and love, the film also focuses on a relevant message - marine pollution.

Wilson expressed his wish to "some new worlds" in the second part, and said: "I'd like to see some of that. I'd like to see where else we can go... there's a lot of unexplored ocean."

"I can absolutely guarantee you new worlds in this next one," Wan promised.

"Aquaman 2" also stars Amber Heard and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It is slated to open in December 2022.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson reveals about his character in Black Adam: says it will be beyond 'wildest' expectations

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement