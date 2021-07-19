Jason Momoa arrives in London for filming Aquaman 2; Shares THIS video out of excitement

Jason Momoa has shared a hearty video on his Instagram after arriving in London for the shoot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Amid a number of DC blockbusters that are awaiting release in the upcoming year or two, fans are especially looking forward to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, for which Jason Momoa, the beloved Aquaman, has already started shooting in London. The movie will follow the adventures of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, and his orbit. According to ComicBook, the movie has just begun production, and Momoa is all busy gearing up for the role.

In the meantime, the actor, 41, took to Instagram to reveal his excitement for being back to the Aquaman sets, and even teased his fans about dyeing his hair all blonde for the upcoming movie. “I’m gonna be blonde...I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out.”, Momoa excitedly shared. Revealing details on the London weather, Momoa added, “It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow”. He also mentioned how thrilled he is to be meeting director James Wan and the entire cast.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also have Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek will reportedly also join the cast in a role that is yet to be revealed.

Fans have also been waiting for the release of Aquaman 2 after Jason Momoa revealed to have participated in the writing process, on The Drew Barrymore Show. He shared how after ending the first movie, his writing partner and he had built the storyline to the second one and pitched the idea to the team. “The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it,” Momoa told Barrymore. He revealed to have done the “first treatment” to the plot after which Aquaman’s original writer Peter David finished it off.

“All of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming”, Momoa said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be in the theatres on December 16, 2020. Are you excited to see Jason Momoa back on screen as Aquaman? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

