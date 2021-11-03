Jason Momoa ‘camped out in his house’ after testing COVID positive, insists he’s ‘doing fine’

​​After The Sun reported that Aquaman star Jason Momoa is down with COVID last week, seems like the star isn’t doing much better now. The actor reportedly caught the virus while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa also explained in a TikTok post that he’s been “camped out in his house” with his friend--Erik Ellington, adding that he tested positive after attending the Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starrer Dune premiere in London.

The star also said: “I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows. Either way, I’m doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love.”

According to the Sun’s source, “Jason is fine, luckily, and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule. Of course, the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly. They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production,” the report continued. “Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”

The Aquaman sequel started filming back in June in London. Along with Jason, director James Wan, Amber Heard in her lead role, along with a few others are reprising their roles.

