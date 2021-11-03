Jason Momoa ‘camped out in his house’ after testing COVID positive, insists he’s ‘doing fine’

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 12:26 AM IST  |  8.3K
   
Jason Momoa COVID
Jason Momoa ‘camped out in his house’ after testing COVID positive, insists he’s ‘doing fine’
Advertisement

​​After The Sun reported that Aquaman star Jason Momoa is down with COVID last week, seems like the star isn’t doing much better now.  The actor reportedly caught the virus while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa also explained in a TikTok post that he’s been “camped out in his house” with his friend--Erik Ellington, adding that he tested positive after attending the Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starrer Dune premiere in London.

 

The star also said: “I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows. Either way, I’m doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love.”

 

According to the Sun’s source, “Jason is fine, luckily, and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule. Of course, the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly. They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production,” the report continued. “Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”

 

The Aquaman sequel started filming back in June in London. Along with Jason, director James Wan, Amber Heard in her lead role, along with a few others are reprising their roles. 

 

Also read: Jason Momoa reportedly tests COVID 19 positive on Aquaman 2 set, goes into isolation

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, Instagram, The Sun


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹39.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In India With Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable And Built In Mic-black

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In Ind...

₹699.00
₹1,999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
View All