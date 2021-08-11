Jason Momoa clarifies claims that he ‘doesn’t shower’; Jokes ‘I’m Aquaman, I’m in the f*ing water’

After several celebrities sparked a debate about their bathing habits, Jason Momoa is the most recent celeb who’s weighing into the discussion. If you didn’t know, previously, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard all said that they don’t bathe regularly. Following this, even Jake Gyllenhaal confessed that he’s not a fan of bathing. ​​While speaking with Vanity Fair, Jake was asked if there’s “anything revelatory” about his “shower ritual.”

Now, Aquaman star Jason, 42, got candid about his hygiene habits after his Sweet Girl co-star Isabela Merced said in a new interview that he doesn’t take showers. Isabela was asked if she ever tried to steal one of Jason‘s scrunchies and she said, “No! He was saying something like, ‘I don’t shower,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not touching those scrunchies.’”

After Isabela’s interview, Access Hollywood asked Jason about the comment and brought up how several celebrities have opened up and almost started a trend of bathing infrequently. Jason responded, “I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower, I’m Aquaman, I’m in the f***ing water, don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian, we got saltwater on me, we good.”

Just last week, The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson also took to Twitter and revealed how many times he showers! “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower,” Dwayne tweeted.

