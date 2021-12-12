Jason Momoa confirms production on Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has wrapped: WATCH

​​

It’s a wrap for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. On Friday, December 10, actor Jason Momoa announced to his 16.6 million Instagram followers that work on the sequel to 2018's "Aquaman" has officially wrapped.

The 42-year-old actor is reprising his role as the eponymous superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel, and he turned to Instagram on Thursday to notify his fans that filming is finally complete, with the film set to be released in little over a year. In his video, Jason said: "Aw man, that's a wrap. That's a wrap, Aquaman 2. I have so much to share with you, I wish... I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you." He continued, "So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and... it's been a long time. I'm taking a break. Aloha."

The Game of Thrones breakthrough actor recorded his beard in closeup as he wandered down a beach in Hawaii, the wind tousling his long hair, and he also advertised his sunglasses to his 16.6 million followers. Momoa had a hard shoot for James Wan's forthcoming movie, which will reunite cast mates Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and film executives were alarmed when he recently tested positive for Covid-19. An insider told The Sun at the time: "It's a real headache for the film's bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule."

Recently, Momoa claimed that production for the next movie was even more physically taxing than the first. Meanwhile, the handsome actor was most recently seen in the first instalment of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, which also starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac.

