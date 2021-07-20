Jason Momoa goes blonde for Aquaman 2; Quips 'This is the last day of the brown'

Game Of Thrones actor Jason Momoa recently revealed that he will be changing his look, majorly, for the upcoming Aquaman 2. The actor, 41, took to his Instagram today and revealed that his character, Arthur Curry, is going blonde! The actor recently landed in London and started filming the highly-anticipated sequel movie over the weekend, Jason revealed to fans that his character is undergoing a transformation and becoming blonde.

“I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing. I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow,” Jason told his fans in a video posted to his Instagram on Sunday. He then added that “this is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde.” “They supposedly have more fun. I don’t know about that, we’ll test it out.” See what he posted here. Dwayne Johnson even wished him well in the comments section. He wrote: “Have a GREAT shoot brother and give James my love. Have fun!! King of Sea.”

If you didn’t know, the new film of the franchise is titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the upcoming sequel movie also brings back Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, and Patrick Wilson. Fans have also been waiting for the release of Aquaman 2 after Jason Momoa was revealed to have participated in the writing process, on The Drew Barrymore Show. He shared how after ending the first movie, his writing partner and he had built the storyline to the second one and pitched the idea to the team. “The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it,” Momoa told Barrymore. He revealed to have done the “first treatment” to the plot after which Aquaman’s original writer Peter David finished it off.

