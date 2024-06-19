Jason Momoa Gushes About GF Adria Arjona At The Bikeriders Premiere; Calls Her His 'Lady' Month After Going Public

One month after revealing his relationship with Hit Man star Adria Arjona on Instagram, Jason Momoa enthusiastically gushed about his new girlfriend at the premiere of The Bikeriders in Los Angeles on Monday, June 17. The Aquaman star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight that Arjona, 32, loves joining him on his bike escapades.

“My lady likes to ride,” he said, adding that she loves to wrap her arms around him when they ride together. “Any excuses for more hugs?” he quipped.

Jason Momoa pulled up to the LA premiere of The Bikeriders on a bike

Jason showed up to the event on a vintage motorcycle on the aforementioned date. He entered the TCL Chinese Theater hand in hand with a beautiful lady who was not Arjona. Wait, wait, wait! Do not hurry to draw any conclusions. The Fast & Furious star took his daughter, Lola, 16, to the film premiere as his plus one.

About his enthusiasm for bikes, Momoa told ET on Monday that he just rides all the time, saying, “I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting. It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away.” Momoa said likes old bikes in particular and he branded them as time capsules while speaking to the outlet.

Momoa confirmed his relationship with Arjona in May

The actor shared a series of pictures from his trip to Japan, including one showing him with his arm wrapped around Arjona’s waist as she sat on his lap at a dinner gathering with friends.

Advertisement

“Japan, you are a dream come true. You blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” he captioned the post.

Before making his romance official, Momoa, who was previously married to Lisa Bonet, had hinted that he was “very much in a relationship” during Basingstoke Comic Con in the U.K. the same month. “You’ll find out very soon. I've been in a relationship for a while,” he said at the time.

Jason, allegedly, has calmed down after meeting Adria, reported Life and Style, citing a source and noting that instead of being the life and soul of a party, the Game of Thrones star now finds happiness in enjoying nice meals or doing something along those lines. The publication’s source also claimed that Momoa has ditched “a ton of bad influences who were leading him astray.” He, however, has not really introduced Arjona to many of his friends yet, the tipster remarked.

Advertisement

The pair met for the first time in late 2019 while filming Sweet Girl, which came out in 2021.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jason Momoa's New Girlfriend Adria Arjona? Everything We Know As Aquaman Star Confirms Relationship