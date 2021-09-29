Jason Momoa gushes over 'many magical moments’ at No Time To Die premiere; Thanks Daniel Craig for the invite

The red carpet event for James Bond: No Time To Die witnessed many celebrities joining Daniel Craig and the cast for a stunning evening. While the royal family and other celebrities made striking appearances, the ones who adorably caught everyone's attention were Jason Momoa's kids, who appeared alongside their dad for the world premiere.

Gushing over the spectacular event, Momoa took to his social media platform to thank ‘Mr Bond’ for inviting him and his kids. Sharing a picture of his kids and him with Billie Eilish, the Aquaman actor shared how ‘grateful’ he was for ‘so many magical moments.’ “My children and I had the greatest time,” Momoa quipped, sharing that James Bond’s latest movie is ‘amazing’ according to him.

As Momoa walked the red carpet with his kids Lola, and Wolf, fans couldn’t help but witness the similarities he has with his son, especially their hairstyles. The father-son duo truly looked like they are each other’s style inspiration, and his daughter Lola looked beautiful in a stunning black dress. Calling himself the ‘coolest papa’ for taking his kids to the world premiere of such an iconic movie, Momoa shared his heartfelt gratitude and thanked everyone who made it happen for him.

The Dune star also thanked Billie Eilish for making his kids “happy.” Eilish and her brother Finneas were present at the premiere as they have composed the title track for the brand new James Bond movie. Along with the stars and the production team of the movie, royal family members Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the guests at the world premiere.

