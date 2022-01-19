Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet split didn't happen ‘overnight’; Duo was ‘amazing for years until they weren't’

After the shocking news of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's breakup, a source close to the duo spoke to People magazine and revealed that the split didn't happen "overnight." If you didn't know, the former couple announced their split last week after nearly 17 years together. Now the insider said that the duo was “amazing for years until they no longer were.” And that they have “grown apart because of different focuses.”

According to the source, Momoa’s sudden career boom contributed highly to the split. From struggling to find work to being swamped with work schedule, it was allegedly difficult for the couple to be apart. The insider added: “He wants to keep working as much as he can and Lisa has had no interest in joining him on every location. She enjoys her life in LA.”

The source also noted that while "For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster.” Regardless, the duo is "mature," and "will keep the peace" for the sake of their two children: son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14. They also added: "It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other. They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."

If you didn't see, Momoa revealed the sad news in a now-deleted Instagram post. He wrote: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

