Jason Momoa OPENS UP about getting injured while shooting Aquaman 2: I’m an aging superhero now

Jason Momoa is no stranger to going through hardships for his art. The "Dune" actor appears on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, when the host brings up his injuries while filming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," including a damaged cornea. “I’m getting old, is what’s happening,” Momoa, 42, said.

“I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up. But it’s going to be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.” DeGeneres tells him as per PEOPLE, “That’s a rough job you’ve got there. Every movie you’re on, you’re hurting yourself.” Laughing, Momoa tells her, “I just kinda give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I’m an aging superhero now.”

However, the actor also discussed meeting Billie Eilish with his family at the recent premiere of "No Time to Die." “When we saw her, we just lost it,” he says. “We all geeked out.” Gushing over the spectacular event, Momoa took to his social media platform to thank ‘Mr Bond’ for inviting him and his kids. Sharing a picture of his kids and him with Billie Eilish, the Aquaman actor shared how ‘grateful’ he was for ‘so many magical moments.’ “My children and I had the greatest time,” Momoa quipped, sharing that James Bond’s latest movie is ‘amazing’ according to him.

Meanwhile, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa, among many others. Jason, in particular, portrays Duncan Idaho, a renowned swordmaster and skilled fighter who may be House Atreides' most lethal weapon.