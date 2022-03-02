Jason Momoa opens up about split with Lisa Bonet amid reconciliation rumours

Following his Instagram post announcing that he will be attending his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's The Batman premiere in New York City, Jason Momoa opened up about his current relationship status and shared details on his on and off romance with Lisa Bonet after they announced their separation earlier this year. The pair share two children together Lola 14 and Nakoa-Wolf 13 who showed up on the red carpet alongside Momoa.

In a chat with ET, the Game of Thrones actor revealed that he and Bonet were "still family," Momoa continued and gushed over his stepdaughter as he said, "We're just so proud." The Aquaman actor in a previous interview with Comicbook had dished about being super excited that Kravitz was now a fellow DC-ian and shared the one piece of advice he gave her, "Your life's going to change." Momoa then went on and told the outlet that Bonet could not attend the premiere and added, "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here."

For those unversed, Momoa and Bonet issued a joint statement in January via an Instagram post which has since been deleted. In the post, the ex-couple had opened up about their split and asked for privacy from fans and spectators alike. The pair were first linked together in 2005 and subsequently got married in 2017 despite their separation, according to reports, the two are seemingly trying to make things work and even living together as the Sweet Girl actor moved back in with the Angel Heart actress soon after their split.

