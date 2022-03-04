Jason Momoa PRAISES Zoe Kravitz's performance in The Batman; Says 'You are perfect as catwoman'

Jason Momoa along with his kids recently attended the premiere of The Batman in New York. The actor was seen turning up to support his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz who stars in the role of Catwoman in the film. While the Game Of Thrones star recently split from Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet, it seems that has not affected the bond he shares with Kravitz in any way. As The Batman releases in theatres on March 4, Momoa shared a post on Instagram to praise Zoe for her work in the film.

Sharing photos from the premiere on his Instagram account, Jason lauded Zoe for her performance and also wished her luck for her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig. In his message for her, he wrote, "So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it."

The actor who attended the premiere with his son Nakoa Wolf and daughter Lola Momoa also shared a note of thanks for the media as he wrote, "We had a wonderful time in NYC. mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha."

Previously, Jason had also dropped a photo with Zoe's rumoured boyfriend Channing Tatum as the duo expressed their excitement for her upcoming superhero film. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the role of the dark knight alongside Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

