Jason Momoa reportedly tests COVID 19 positive on Aquaman 2 set, goes into isolation

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa tested positive for COVD-19 while shooting the newest edition of the movie in the United Kingdom according to a source, as per The New York Post. Momoa, 42, has been self-isolating since getting the diagnosis.

“Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule,” the source said as per The Sun. “Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly.” However, according to the source, the producers are "hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production.”

“Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set,” the source added. Meanwhile, The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film is currently being shot at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire and is set to be released in December 2022. However, The first Aquaman film was released in December 2018 and was a huge success in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Jason and many other cast members from the 2018 picture, including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, and Dolph Lundgren, are returning in the sequel.

Interestingly, Aquaman grossed USD 1.148 billion globally, making it the first DCEU film to accomplish so. Meanwhile, recently Jason detailed a slew of injuries he experienced on the shoot during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. 'I'm getting old, is what's happening,' the Hollywood actor joked at the time.

