Jason Momoa REVEALS Ben Affleck's Batman return in Aquaman 2 with reunion snap; Ian Somerhalder aptly REACTS

Ben Affleck is returning as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the DCEU and we can't keep calm! Giving everyone a major Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom SPOILER is none other than Aquaman/Arthur Curry himself, Jason Momoa. However, the 42-year-old actor had a valid reason for the same... Jason was busted walking into Ben's trailer - for what is presumed to be for Aquaman 2's reshoots - by fans on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

Confirming that Ben Affleck will be a part of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa - who recently survived a car crash, colliding head-on with a motorcycle biker - took to his Instagram page and treated fans with adorable photos of his and Ben's epic, lovely reunion. As the two shared a cuddly moment, hugging it out with big smiles, Affleck's Bruce Wayne-ish attire with a sexy grey suit ensemble in tow had DCEU fans chattering out loud. Moreover, Momoa also shared a hilarious video of the fans who caught him, exclaiming, "Well it's not a f****g secret anymore, is it?" Laughing out loud, Jason confessed that he tried his best to keep it a secret before focusing on Ben's trailer with the initials "B.A." Opening the door, we see the newlywed Ben Affleck - who seems to have returned from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez - caught off-guard, before the Game of Thrones star closes the door, quipping, "Whoops!"

Jason Momoa's caption reads as, "REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j." Under the comments section, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder - who is close friends with Jason Momoa - represented the entire DCEU fandom as a collective, when he commented, "F*****g BOSSES."

Check out Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck's heartwarming reunion on the sets of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below:

Are you excited for Ben Affleck's return as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release in the US on March 17, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jason Momoa and director James Wan 'fought' to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, witness testifies