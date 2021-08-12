Jason Momoa REVEALS why he wants to keep his kids away from Hollywood; Says ‘It’s very hard on people’

Jason Momoa recently spoke about Hollywood and his kids in a candid chat with ET. While promoting his new Netflix thriller Sweet Girl, the Aquaman star opened up about the possibility of his kids joining the movie business. Expressing his disappointment, the actor joked that one of his kids is contemplating joining the industry but Momoa is not a fan of the idea. Momoa, 42, has 2 kids--a 14-year-old daughter Lola and a 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf— with his wife Lisa Bonet.

Momoa further explained why he doesn’t want his kids to join the movie business. “I don’t know. I’ll try my damnedest to keep ’em out of it,” Momoa said. “I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.”

Momoa opened up soon enough though and stated that if they really want to, he would support them but he’d still prefer if they didn’t get into acting. “It’s very hard on people and I don’t want them to have that pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love [through] that,” he sweetly added.

As for his own work, Momoa shared that he’s been experimenting with directing features and while he enjoys that too, he’s happy to know that he can ace both. “I love to see the full project, not just be in the one piece of it. But it’s nice also to just do the actor stuff. I’m happy I can do both,” he said.

