Jason Momoa’s family was ‘starving’ after his Game of Thrones exit; Things got better after bagging Aquaman

Jason Momoa recently opened up about his financial struggles after his exit from Game of Thrones, he added that things eventually got better when he got cast as the lead in Aquaman.

Jason Momoa is revealing that he and his family were “starving” after his character was killed off of Game of Thrones in 2011 before the show became a mega-hit. After Khal Drogo’s exit from the show, the 41-year-old “spent several years struggling to pay the bills” at his home with Lisa Bonet and their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Jason told InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” Things improved for him when he was cast in 2016′s Justice League and subsequently, Aquaman.

Meanwhile, Jason recently revealed that the situation on the set of Justice League was not great for the cast. Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of abusive and unprofessional behaviour on the set of the movie. Warner Bros. launched an investigation into the accusations because claiming that Ray was not cooperating.

The 41-year-old Aquaman actor first shared his support for Ray with a post on his Instagram Stories, with the hashtag “I Stand With Ray Fisher”. But later, Jason expanded on his stance with a new Instagram post. “THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION,” Jason wrote in all caps on his feed.

He added, “I just think it’s f***ed up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the sh–ty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots.” “Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j”

ALSO READ: Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed he cried during the filming of every episode of this series

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×