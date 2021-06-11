Jason Momoa’s highly anticipated show See CONFIRMED for S3 before S2 premier

Jason Momoa starrer See is confirmed to be coming back with not only a second season but also a third one! Scroll down for details.

Jason Momoa starrer series See recently announced some exciting news! The Apple TV series has been renewed for a third season, before the second season even premieres! According to Deadline, the second and third season were shot back-to-back and production is currently underway on the upcoming episodes. This means the renewal was made months ago.

If you haven’t seen the show’s first season yet, See “takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother (New cast member Dave Bautista) threatens his family even more.” Returning for the new season are Alfre Woodard as Paris, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, and Christian Carmago as Tamacti Jun. The second season is set to premiere on August 27 on Apple TV.

While Jason has been busy with projects like See and Aquaman 2, back in November 2020, the actor opened up about the time he wasn’t getting any work. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Jason told InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” Things improved for him when he was cast in 2016′s Justice League and subsequently, Aquaman.

