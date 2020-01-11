Jason Momoa says that Aquaman 2 will be bigger & better than the original film; Read details

The Conan the Barbarian star Jason Momoa stated further that the upcoming film Aquaman 2 will be a thrilling and nail-biting experience for the fans.

One of Hollywood's most loved actor Jason Momoa shared a video where is seen with the stunt team of his upcoming film Aquaman 2. The actor reveals how the sequel to the 2018's original film is going to be 'Off the Hook' yet again hinting that the film will be bigger than the earlier film. Previously, too the Hollywood star had made sure to let his fans and followers know that they can expect some thrilling elements in the film as it will be on an even bigger scale. The film Aquaman 2 will most probably go into production stage only by next year.

Jason Momoa has previously stated that Warner Bros have been more than positive about his ideas for the film and are more than happy to take creative contributions from the lead star of Aquaman. As per the latest reports on the sequel, the film's script is still in works. But Jason is more than confident that the film will be a super hit film as it will be made on a grand scale and has bigger elements at play when compared to the 2018 film.

Jason Momoa will be getting MMA training for Aquaman 2 by the guy in this video. pic.twitter.com/LXkwl5xM1e — Batman (Batmancanseeyou) January 8, 2020

The Conan the Barbarian star Jason Momoa stated further that the upcoming film Aquaman 2 will be a thrilling and nail-biting experience for the fans and film audience across the globe. The fans after watching the video by Jason Momoa feel that there is some extravagant that will come their way in the form of Aquaman 2. The film is slated fora release on December 16, 2022.

