Jason Momoa says he will NEVER let his kids watch Game Of Thrones for THIS reason

Game Of Thrones alum Jason Momoa recently got nostalgic and spoke about his past work! While promoting his new movie Sweet Girl, the 42-year-old actor looked back at some of his past TV shows, and even revealed which one he will never let his kids watch. “What’s the feedback you’ve got from your kids on Baywatch mate?” Australian radio presenter Wippa asked Jason during his appearance on Fitzy And Wippa.

“We don’t say the B word here. We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!” Jason said back with a laugh. If you didn’t know, Jason‘s first big break in Hollywood was appearing on Baywatch alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. However, the show appears to be a bit of a sore subject for Jason!

Jason then added that his kids – daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12 – won’t be watching Baywatch, or Game of Thrones anytime soon. “We don’t talk about those words, the B word didn’t happen, they’re not going to watch Game of Thrones either even though it’s fantastic. So right now superheroes and we’re good," Jason added.

If you didn’t know, just last week, the actor got candid about his kids’ potential career in Hollywood. Momoa revealed that he doesn’t want his kids to join the movie business. “I don’t know. I’ll try my damnedest to keep ’em out of it,” Momoa told ET. “I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.” Momoa opened up soon enough though and stated that if they really want to, he would support them but he’d still prefer if they didn’t get into acting.

