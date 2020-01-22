Jason Momoa spends quality time with children at a hospital, calls it 'the greatest part of being Aquaman'

Jason Momoa took some time out from his shoot and visited the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to spend some quality time with children.

Trust Jason Momoa to brighten up your day and the actor will rarely leave you disappointed. The 'Aquaman' did just that on Tuesday when he visited a bunch of kids suffering from various ailments in the hospital. Momoa took some time out from his shoot and visited the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to spend some quality time with children. The actor also took to social media to share some memorable moments from his hospital visit.

Jason Momoa's gesture won hearts on Instagram as he wrote, "the greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children’s hospital of pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families. me and joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident. see u on set of aquaman 2 joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j."

In the video, Momoa can be seen adorably arm wrestling with a kid. Zachary Levi, who played Shazam, wrote, "Good shit, bud. Super good shit." Another comment read, "Aquaman is the most loving superhero ever." The actor obviously did not don his costume and instead kept his look super casual. According to a report in KDKA Pittsburgh, Momoa was in the city to film his upcoming Netflix thriller, Sweet Girl.

