Jason Momoa teams up with Ellen DeGeneres to surprise newlyweds with a special gift; Watch Video

Appearing on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways, Jason surprised a lucky couple with a special gift and left them in tears. Check out the video below.

Jason Momoa is all about giving. The Aquaman star recently came on board with Ellen DeGeneres to surprise a couple and the details might just tear you up. Appearing on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways, Jason surprised a lucky couple with a special gift. According to a report in E!News, Momoa met newlyweds Bryan and Sophia Kidwell who had to put their honeymoon on hold because of Bryan's devastating neck injury. As per the report, Bryan was left paralysed from neck down after her tried to do a flip. Doctors even told the couple that Bryan won't be able to walk.

Since then, the couple's only aim was to get Bryan back on his feet and walk down the aisle with his now wife Sophia. "It's really hard...remembering the hit. I always tell people that it was the hit that changed my life," Bryan told Jason Momoa. Learning about the couple's hardships, Momoa surprised the couple with an all expense-paid trip. "We got a little surprise for you," the actor said. "We're going to give you all expenses paid, all around the world, wherever you want to go for your honeymoon."

The couple obviously could not believe their fate. But that wasn't all, Jason and Ellen also gifted the couple $100,000 to cover the expenses of their medical bills. The couple could not hold back their tears and couldn't thank the actor and talk show host enough.

Check out the big surprise below:

Are we sure Jason Momoa's superpower isn't making dreams come true? #EllensGreatestNight pic.twitter.com/hd2ICxHmZi — Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (@GreatestNight) December 13, 2019

Read More