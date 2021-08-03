Jason Momoa tells off media for asking THIS ‘icky’ question about Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa recently spoke to The New York Times and got ticked off by one particular question about the hit HBO show. The publication asked if Momoa had any qualms about playing Khal Drogo in GOT, and whether he now "thinks differently" about the show's treatment of women and its depictions of sexual assault.

For those unversed, the pilot episode of the show featured a scene where Khal Drogo — Momoa's character — rapes Daenerys Targaryen on their wedding night. In the interview, the reporter asked: "Do you think differently today about those scenes? Would you do one now? Do you have any regrets? Those types of scenes can seem as if they belong to an older cultural moment."

Momoa's response was that it was "important to depict Drogo and his style." "It was a really, really, really hard thing to do," Momoa acknowledged. "But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was." "It’s not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?'" Momoa went on. "I've never really been questioned about, 'Do you regret playing a role?'"

He concluded: "We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again." Towards the end of the interview, however, Momoa brought up the question again, calling it "icky" and admitting it had left "a bad feeling in his stomach.” "When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what's happening with my character and would I do it again," he told the interviewer. "I was bummed when you asked me that."

"It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something," Momoa explained. "As if an actor even had the choice to do that." He went on to say that decisions over what to include in the show come from people behind the scenes — not actors. "We're not really allowed to do anything," he said. "There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens." "It's a question that feels icky," Momoa told the reporter. "I just wanted you to know that," he concluded.

