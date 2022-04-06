Jason Momoa on working with 'amazing' Charlize Theron in Fast and Furious 10: I'm really excited

Jason Momoa is getting ready for the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Ambulance, the 42-year-old actor expressed his enthusiasm for the next edition in the series, especially for the opportunity to work with Charlize Theron, who portrays Cipher.

"I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never— I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about," Momoa said. "She's amazing." He added as per PEOPLE, "Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast — most of the cast." However, the next Fast & Furious 10th and 11th films will bring the blockbuster series to a close. Director Justin Lin will return to the series after directing the previous five films.

Meanwhile, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel are anticipated to return with Vin Diesel. Cardi B, who had a much-discussed appearance in F9, is also returning. Meanwhile, speaking to ET, Momoa weighed in on working with Diesel saying, "I'm sure that's why they hired me. But yeah, I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize."

When it comes to casting villains, the Fast & Furious series has a strong track record. In the past, actors like Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Idris Elba (for the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff) have slid into villainous roles and looked like they were having a blast. Momoa is most known for his heroic roles in films like Aquaman and Duncan Idaho, so the possibility of watching him portray a classic, misunderstood villain is exciting. Momoa's enthusiasm only adds to the likelihood that his Fast & Furious 10 villain will be memorable.

