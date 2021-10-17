Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 has a 'globetrotting story', says director James Wan

While a teaser or trailer of Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman wasn't released at the DC FanDome event, a BTS sneak peek of the upcoming film was provided. Momoa spoke about his love for the character at the event as he said, "I have so much invested into it. I love this character. I love what it represents." The film's director, James Wan also spoke about the sequel calling it a more "mature" film while still retaining its fun.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been one of the most-anticipated films and the BTS sneak peek of the film presented at the DC event, showed the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Describing the sequel's plot, director James Wan said, "Black Manta is still seeking his vengeance to try to kill Aquaman. That’s going to be something that’s exciting for the audience. It’s a globetrotting story. We visit so many different worlds. This movie isn’t afraid to embrace its fantasy."

Several BTS photos of Aquaman 2 were also released at the event. Also, the film's star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II aka Black Manta spoke about the upcoming sequel and said, "Superheroes and supervillains have entertained generations of fans across the globe."

In the BTS video, Patrick Wilson expressed his happiness about working on the film and said, "We're having a blast. This movie's a lot of fun."

The much-awaited sequel to Jason Momoa's 2018 film Aquaman is all set to release on December 16, 2022.

