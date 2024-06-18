Jason Oppenheim Cheers Christine Quinn's Return To The Screens; Says 'Everyone Deserves A Second Chance'

Jason Oppenheim, the CEO of The Oppenheim Group, says that Christine Quinn is welcome back on Selling Sunset, a popular Netflix property series. In an interview with TMZ on June 13th, Oppenheim, 47, said he would support Quinn’s comeback only if other team members agreed to it. “I have nothing against her coming back,” he said, “I think everyone deserves a second chance.” However, the decision includes many parties such as Netflix and the current cast.

Christine Quinn’s departure

After five seasons in 2022, Christine Quinn left Selling Sunset. After leaving she created another company together with her now-estranged husband Christian Dumontet. RealOpen is a crypto real estate initiative they initiated.

“I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage,” she told PEOPLE Magazine about ending the deal. Despite this move, however, their relationship with each other did not sour according to her. She further explains: “Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing.”

Current cast dynamics

Quinn’s exit caused some animosity between herself and fellow actress Mary Bonnet but they seem to be making amends now. Recently Quinn was spotted at an event in Los Angeles alongside Oppenheim, Bonnet, and Nicole Young. They all looked happy for instance if you see how they posed together smiling.

Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi are currently part of the Selling Sunset cast as announced by Oppenheim about its renewal for season eight in November 2023.

Quinn's personal challenges

Personal problems surround Quinn’s potential return to Selling Sunset including divorce from Dumontet. According to online news reports about the alleged violation of a temporary restraining order by Dumontet who’s said to have had somebody watching Quinn at their old place.

Quinn and Dumontet have a Child, Christian Georges Dumontet. Currently, Dumontet is facing legal issues such as child abuse, breach of protection order, and assault charges. In April 2024 he filed for divorce from his wife after five years.

Quinn’s return to Selling Sunset would definitely shake up the dynamics of the show. Its actualization depends on the decision of everyone involved in the show. This is likely to be an interesting twist in its next season according to fans.

