Jason Patric's brother Jordan Miller killed after being struck by a bus; Here's what happened

This week, the family of actor Jason Patric faced an unimaginable tragedy as his younger brother, Jordan Miller, lost his life in a fatal incident involving a New Jersey transit bus. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Fort Lee, where Jordan was struck by the bus while crossing Lemoine Avenue at Bruce Reynolds Boulevard.

The tragic incident

The unfortunate incident took place around 5:20 a.m. when a 56-year-old man, later identified as Jordan Miller, was hit by a New Jersey transit bus. The collision occurred at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard in Fort Lee. Despite immediate CPR efforts by responding police officers, Jordan was later pronounced dead at Englewood Hospital.

Investigation and details

Police reported that Jordan Miller was crossing Bridge Plaza South at Lemoine Avenue when the bus made a left turn, resulting in the tragic collision. At the time of reporting, no charges had been filed against the 60-year-old bus driver, as stated by Deputy Chief Edward Young of the Fort Lee Police Department. TMZ noted that the police were still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Jordan Miller's background

Jordan Miller, 56, had been employed as a customer service representative at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan at the time of his untimely death. The news of his passing deeply impacted the Port Authority community, with Kevin J. O’Toole, chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, sharing heartfelt sentiments about Jordan's lasting impression on those who knew him.

The tragic loss of Jordan Miller, Jason Patric's brother, has cast a pall of sorrow over the Patric family. As investigations continue into the circumstances of the fatal incident involving a New Jersey transit bus, the memory of Jordan's life and his contributions to the Port Authority community will be cherished. The absence of charges against the bus driver adds complexity to the heartbreaking situation, leaving friends, family, and the community mourning the untimely departure of a beloved individual.

