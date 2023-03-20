Jason Ritter reveals that his late father helped him secure his first acting job

Jason Ritter does not shy away from agreeing that he has come from an entertainment family. He claimed that his late father John Ritter helped him land a role in a cartoon show ‘The True Tale of The Christmas Tree’. It was his father who helped him secure his first job. In an interview, the actor admitted that he is a full-on nepotism hire. In a field that is sometimes criticized for favoring persons with connections, Jason's candid disclosure of his nepotistic past showcases a welcome candour.

Later in the interview, Jason revealed that his late father's support was crucial in helping him getting his first acting role. He said that when he was young and around 6, his dad began animating a cartoon known as ‘The True Tale Of O Christmas’. Undoubtedly, his hiring process was a clear case of nepotism and it helped him secure a job. He agreed. Though, he later tried avoiding it.

About Jason Ritter

The American actor and producer, Jason Ritter, is best known for his roles in several television series such as Gravity Falls, Joan of Arcadia, and Parenthood. The actor began his career as a child artist in the comedy show ‘The Tale of the Frog Prince’ and the film named ‘Dreamer of Oz’. Throughout his career, he has worked in numerous television films and shows and has received several accolades, including an Emmy for his role in Parenthood. Apart from this, the actor has also worked as a voice artist in shows like Gravity Falls. His outstanding work and exceptional acting skills have earned him a lot of respect in the entertainment industry.

