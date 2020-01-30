Jason Statham to share screen space with Kevin Hart in The Man From Toronto? Find Out

As per the news reports in Deadline, the story idea is developed by Fox along with Jason Blumenthal.

The action hero, Jason Statham who featured in the super hit film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is reportedly all set to share screen space with Jumanji: The Next Level actor Kevin Hart. There is no official announcement made yet about the film's lead stars but, Jason and Kevin Hart are surely the favourites for Sony's film titled, The Man From Toronto. The film is touted to be an action comedy flick. The Hollywood film, The Man From Toronto is expected to be helmed by Patrick Hughes. The director is best known for his films like The Expendables 3 and The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

The much-awaited film's script is written by Robbie Fox. As per the news reports in Deadline, the story idea is developed by Fox along with Jason Blumenthal. The media reports also suggest that currently, Jason Statham and Kevin Hart are negotiating for the film, The Man From Toronto to essay the two leads. The Hollywood drama is expected to have an interesting story line. The film's plot revolves around a mistaken identity. One of the world's most fatal and brutal killer, also referred to as the Man from Toronto and another man from New York become a part of a mistaken identity chaos. The two men meet each other at one of the Airbnb. The two men have very different personalities who then run into other deadly assassins.

If reports are to be believed then, Jason Blumenthal will be on board as the film's producer along with Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman will be the Hollywood flick's executive producer.

