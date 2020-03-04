Jason Statham walks out of Kevin Hart's film Man From Toronto six weeks before the shoot

The news reports further add that the actor could not finalize the terms for the film and hence walked out six weeks before the crew was due to start shooting.

The news reports in The Hollywood Reports state that the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor Jason Statham has walked out of upcoming Hollywood project, Man From Toronto. This film has Jumanji actor Kevin Hart playing a key role. The news reports further add that the actor could not finalize the terms for the film and hence walked out of the film, six weeks before the crew was due to start the shooting. The media outlets also reported that the Crank actor Statham had an issue with the studio. The Mechanic: Resurrection actor was hoping that the studio will go for an R rating film, but they instead were going forward with a PG 13 rating.

The studio plans on releasing the film close to Thanksgiving in the United States. Another media outlet, Deadline reports that Jason Statham has cancelled his contract with his agency called WME, owing to him walking out of the Kevin Hart film. The studio backing the action comedy is now rigorously looking for an actor to replace Jason Statham. No names have come to light that can possibly replace Jason Statham in the Man From Toronto. The news reports on the film Man From Toronto state that the Hollywood actor Jason Statham was going to play the lead.

The character that Statham was supposed to play was that of a cold-blooded killer, who identity gets mistaken with Kevin Hart's character in the film. The film reportedly has a very interesting and twisted plot, but with Jason Statham walking out, fans are wondering which action hero will fill Statham's shoes.

