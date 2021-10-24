Jason Sudeikis ADMITS to not knowing how old his kids are in EPIC SNL monologue

Jason Sudeikis was a guest host at Saturday Night Live and some of his witty one-liners and hilarious sketches are already fan favourites. The Ted Lasso alum, 46, who was an SNL star previously, also gushed about his kids during the show, and revealed how 'incredible' and 'great' they are.

For the unversed, Sudeikis shares two kids, Otis and Daisy with ex Olivia Wilde. Recalling his old days on the show, he said, "My last show was in 2013 and since then, I have had two amazing children: Otis and Daisy." Sudeikis went ahead to praise his kids and also informed the audience that he has no idea about how old his children actually are. "Um, I don’t know how old they are exactly, so I just don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff; they’re like this and this tall," Sudeikis said while responding with accompanying hand gestures to determine how 'tall' his kids are.

"But they're great. You gotta trust me on that," Sudeikis said. The actor also participated in some other sketches on the show one of which was him being The Devil for his weekend segment, just like the old days. The actor also advised newcomers on how to make Lorne Michaels (SNL's showrunner) recognize them and offer their own hosting gig! Along with his career guidance, he asked the newcomers to win as many Emmy awards as they can to be professionally confident.

Many fans are also of the opinion that Sudeikis hosted the SNL gig in a Ted Lasso way!

