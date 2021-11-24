Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell 'casually seeing' each other post spending romantic time in Cabo?

Jason Sudeikis and model Keeley Hazell are reportedly giving each other another shot! According to People, the actor, 46 has been "casually seeing" Keeley again as they have been spotted spending time in Cabo recently.

People Magazine reports that the two of them are " just enjoying each other's company" and "it has never been a serious thing." For those unversed, Keeley and Jason were linked together romantically in November last year after the Ted Lasso star split with Olivia Wilde. Jason and Olivia also share two kids, Otis and Daisy.

In June 2021, Hazell and Sudeikis reportedly confirmed their relationship and People Magazine obtained photos of the two of them together strolling around New York City. The duo had previously worked together in Horrible Bosses 2 and Keeley has a recurring role in Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis who is in the lead. "They've been dating for a little while now...They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point," People's insider noted.

Previously too, People reported that the two of them were not in a "romantic relationship" and have been "just friends."

However, the two have also been spotted in Cabo packing on the PDA, the photos of which have been obtained by Daily Mail. Jason and Keeley were also seen sharing a kiss as they spent some romantic time closer to the beach. Keeley was spotted wearing a pink bikini, while Jason was sporting a red t-shirt and blue board shorts. However, neither of them have confirmed their relationship publicly.

