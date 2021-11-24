Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell pack on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Cabo

After speculations suggested that Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell had parted ways, it seems the duo has rekindled their relationship. The actor was recently spotted packing on the PDA with Keeley as the couple enjoyed a romantic vacation in Cabo. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Jason and Keeley were seen sharing a kiss while enjoying their vacay at a beachside location.

During their Cabo vacay, Keeley was seen in a pink bikini while Jason wore a red t-shirt and blue board shorts. The couple have been in the news for their on-again-off-again relationship. Jason and Keeley first sparked romance rumours in February 2021 and their relationship was confirmed a few months later. Although in July, reports suggested that Sudeikis was single and that he had split with Hazell.

Jason hasn't been open about his relationship status following his divorce from his former wife, Olivia Wilde who is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles. In July, the actor spoke about his divorce which happened in November 2020 and told GQ, "I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

On the work front, the actor is riding high on the success of his AppleTV+ show, Ted Lasso. After two successful seasons, the show will be returning for a third one as confirmed by the makers.

ALSO READ: Jason Sudeikis has the most 'Ted Lasso' reply when asked if the show will return for Season 4