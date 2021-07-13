​​Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on split with Olivia Wilde; Reveals why and when duo parted ways

​​Jason Sudeikis recently opened up for the first time about his split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde. Scroll down to see what he said.

Actor ​​Jason Sudeikis finally broke his silence on his split with longtime partner Olivia Wilde. If you didn’t know, the 45-year-old Ted Lasso star split with Wilde in November 2020. Soon after their split, Wilde was rumoured to be dating former One Direction singer and actor Harry Styles in January of 2021. Olivia and Harry had been filming Don’t Worry Darling together in late 2020 when they met.

In a chat with GQ, Sudeikis gave clarity on when exactly their split happened, saying, “November 2020.” He also revealed they “no longer share the house.” When asked about the split, Jason said: “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Jason responded, adding, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

About the public nature of the split, Jason continued, “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

If you didn’t know, Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. "I met her at a finale party for SNL," Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017. “We hit it off that night.”

