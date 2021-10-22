Jason Sudeikis brings his Ted Lasso charm in Saturday Night Live teaser ahead of his hosting gig; WATCH

Jason Sudeikis is all set to host the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live and in a teaser video ahead of the same, the actor was seen bringing his famed, fan favourite character, Ted Lasso's positivity to the show. Jason featured alongside musical guest Brandi Carlile and cast members Alex Moffat and Chloe Fineman in the teaser video.

Sudeikis is all set to make his SNL hosting debut and it is surely going to be epic considering the teaser itself has left us impressed. In the delightful promo released on Friday, the 46-year-old actor was seen channeling his Ted Lasso side in the promo. After Moffat, Fineman and Carlile promised that the upcoming episode will be full-on spooky and scary, Jason can be seen adding a touch of Lasso to it and saying, "And if we do things right, we just might learn a little someone about ourselves along the way."

After receiving strange looks from the other three, Sudeikis then adds, "Or not" to his previous line in the sweet promo.

Check out the teaser video here:

Our spookiest show. Our scariest show. Our show with the most Ted Lasso puns. Jason Sudeikis hosts with music from Brandi Carlile THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/8p5wGuQQap — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 21, 2021

The teaser also features a funny banter between Sudeikis and the castmembers as Chloe Fineman suggests a sketch called “Shed Lasso,” about a shed coaching a soccer team to which Jason responds, "That’s really good, actually."

The promo further ends on a positive note as Jason leads the others in a series of "positive affirmations" and then guides them all to "manifest it!" After appearing on Saturday Night Live as a cast member for about eight years, this will be the first time that Sudeikis will be hosting the show.

