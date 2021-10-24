Jason Sudeikis gives HILARIOUS advice to newcomers on how to bag a Saturday Night Live hosting gig

Jason Sudeikis is back on Saturday Night Live and has already given a perfect piece of advice to newcomers who are willing to host the show. The actor, 46, had the audience laughing uncontrollably with his witty one-liners and hilarious sketches. He was also joined by six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.

During his opening monologue, via People, the Ted Lasso alum reflected on his time at the Saturday Night Live gig with an iconic sketch. "It's so neat to be a small part of this show's amazing history," Sudeikis said. "A history that was fueled for its first 25 years by cocaine and adrenaline, its next 15 years by Starbucks and unhealthy comparisons, and the last six years by Adderall and fear," Sudeikis jokingly mentioned.

Amid his funny monologue, Sudeikis went ahead to give career advice to newcomers and included showrunner Lorne Michaels in his bit. Calling himself a 'veteran', Sudeikis said, "You know, different folks asking me for advice ... like, 'I love working here, but what should I do next, or how do I get Lorne [Michaels] to notice me?'". Later, he revealed that his advice for the young talents joining the show would be to "win an Emmy!" "And if you can, win two!' You know, double up. That's the best way to do it. It sets you up for success," the actor jokingly shared.

Sudeikis also channelled The Devil while wrapping up The Weekend Update segment (yes, like the good ol' days), and offered comical insight on current affairs, but somehow had the Ted Lasso touch through it all!

