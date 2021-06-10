Jason Sudeikis 'heartbroken' over ex Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' blossoming relationship?

A latest report reveals that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' blossoming relationship has left the Ted Lasso actor upset. Read details below.

Jason Sudeikis may be entertaining millions with his hit show Ted Lasso but all may not be well on the personal front. According to a latest report, the actor is still heartbroken and upset over his ex wife Olivia Wilde moving on with Harry Styles. If you've been living under a rock, let us bring you up to date. Jason and Olivia split last year and have since been living separately. Since their separation, Olivia began dating Harry Styles and the couple made their romance public a few months ago.

Now, a latest source reveals to Page Six, that Olivia and Harry's blossoming relationship has left the Ted Lasso actor upset. "Jason is still heartbroken about Olivia and Harry’s relationship. They’re going from strength to strength, and he’s still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry."

Just last week, Olivia and Harry were spotted by fans taking a stroll in a London park. At the moment, Jason is reportedly filming the next season of Ted Lasso in London. Whereas, Harry is also busy filming his upcoming film 'My Policeman' in another part of the UK capital.

While Olivia has moved on with Harry Styles, Jason also is reportedly dating British model Keeley Hazell. He will soon be heading to Los Angeles for an Apple special to promote the new season of 'Ted Lasso', Page Six reported. Jason and Olivia also share two kids and the couple are currently co-parenting.

