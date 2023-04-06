Jason Sudeikis pays no child support despite 'significantly superior' income, claims Olivia Wilde

American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has claimed that her former fiance actor Jason Sudeikis pays no child support despite having a "significantly superior" income. The duo who got engaged in 2013 and have two children, split after seven years in 2020. Continue reading to know more about what the actress said in the latest filing.

Olivia Wilde's recent filing against Jason Sudeikis

According to the latest legal documents and filings, obtained by The Blast, Wilde is asking a Los Angeles judge to order Sudeikis to pay a reasonable amount of child support because, despite his high income, he pays zero child support. She adds that she has received nothing from him since their split, and is being forced to pay for everything including, food, clothing, extra-curricular activities as well as childcare.

The former couple has two kids 8-year-old Otis, and 6-year-old Daisy. The 39-year-old actress claims that she is carrying "100% of the costs for the children’s care." However, she added that Sudeikis does split the children's school tuition with her. The Don't Worry Darling director says that she needs the child support so she can provide for their children a lifestyle that is "commensurate with Jason's standard of living."

Wilde also wants Sudeikis to contribute to her attorney and accountant fees because the comedian is in a "significantly superior" financial position and because "Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct," is costing her a lot of money. The filmmaker is requesting $500,000 from her former partner and wants him to pay child support retroactively to the date on which she filed the case.

The obtained documents state, "Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action." But, a source that is close to Sudeikis made different claims to Page Six and said, "Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children."

The source added, "Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward." In a previous legal filing, Wilde accused Sudeikis of litigating her into debt. She revealed that she has a net worth amounting to more than $10 million and shared further details about the amounts.

As per the documents, Wilde has $645,187 in bank accounts, $3,902,689 in stocks and bonds, and $6,021,860 worth of investments in real estate and other property, which totals $10,569,736. The documents further reveal that the actress has a monthly income of $71,667, but spends $107,000 a month on her mortgage, laundry and cleaning, and other daily requirements.